Tech-tonic shifts in the FMCG sector: How technology meets consumer needs

Over the years, I witnessed the brand’s packaging evolve from an iconic white tin to a decidedly blue can, and now even a modern re-sealable pouch—a reflection of how different generations of India experience that same emotion of eating its condensed milk. Today, this same brand is ordered via quick commerce by my son whenever he returns from the US to make sinfully delicious Vietnamese cups of coffee dolloped with a layer of “Milkmaid" for us.