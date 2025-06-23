Dynamism at work: India’s economy has led Nestle out of the Sensex

Back in 1986, for instance, it was dominated by industrial stocks; FMCG scrips followed, but it had no bank or infotech shares. All that has now changed. With Nestlé’s exit, only two FMCG businesses—Hindustan Unilever and ITC—remain in that benchmark index. As a result, FMCG stocks that accounted for about 7% of the Sensex prior to Nestlé’s exit will account for only around 6%. A far cry from their 12% share in 2012.