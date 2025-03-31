Netflix's ‘Adolescence’ and the cost of profits: Why kids online are not okay
Summary
- We’ve been served a stark reminder by the Netflix series ‘Adolescence’ of how social media shapes the values of teenagers. In showing us where kids could end up, driven by online influence and fed by algorithms, it revives the debate over the pursuit of profit and role of corporate governance.
If hard proof were needed of the digital dominance of Indian eyeballs, then the latest Ficci-EY report on media and entertainment supplied it. In 2024, it says, digital media finally displaced TV as the top revenue-generator of this industry, notching up ₹80,200 crore, almost a third of its overall pie. As estimated, over 40% of the time spent on phones in India is on social media platforms. Anecdotal evidence would suggest individuals aged under 18 are glued even harder to hand-held devices.