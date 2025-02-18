Network of networks: Data systems can transform India’s electricity supply
Summary
- It’s time to make the most of information technology. A digital energy grid could link up the country’s fragmented power sector to drive efficiency and serve our future electricity needs.
We have gotten so accustomed to the near-universal availability of electricity that we barely spare a thought for the infrastructure behind it. Generating stations dotted across the length and breadth of India produce power that is fed into an electricity grid which carries it to our homes and offices. The entire system works so reliably that we have come to assume there will always be a socket on the wall to charge our phone from, no matter where we are in the country.