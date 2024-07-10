Net-zero tariff policy: Ease solar panel input imports for a rooftop revolution
Summary
- India has huge rooftop solar energy potential. If we drop import tariff barriers, installations will get cheaper and the promise of electricity bill savings could drive mass adoption by households. The budget won’t miss the lost revenue much.
Most people would now agree, given the recent heat wave in India and around the world, that climate control is high on every country’s agenda. Though it was hardly raised in India’s recent elections, this probably indicates that there are no serious political differences on this issue. In fact, India announced its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 at CoP-26 in November 2021.