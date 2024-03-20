Neutral rate: There’s no need for a ‘pole star’ to guide RBI’s policy
Summary
- A hypothetical and error-prone interest rate can’t really claim to ensure a perfect economic balance.
The pole star, also referred to as North Star, has been synonymous with surety or precision and has been relied upon by humans since time immemorial. In essence, there is no effect of the Earth’s rotation on the angle of vision between our planet and the pole star, giving the impression that it does not move as the night passes.