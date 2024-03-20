Neutral rate: There’s no need for a ‘pole star’ to guide RBI’s policy

So, how does one interpret these references to R-star? We must remember that it is a theoretical concept and so the choice of methodology, model assumptions and nature of data all play a big role. Moreover, all approaches to its measurement suffer from very high implied standard error, meaning huge uncertainty, with confidence bands up to 6 percentage points. Importantly, this is time-varying; i.e., it can change significantly over time and lie within a wide range, making it relatively difficult to use. Mis-specification concerns also exist. The estimates are ‘structural’; i.e., they assume certain relationships between inflation, the output gap and interest rates for getting to the ‘implied R*’. But if the assumed structural relationship is incorrect, the estimate won’t make sense. A re-assessment of the R* series after making some changes to its structural assumptions is equally problematic. If one has to call time-out in the middle of a game and reset its rules, its credibility would get eroded.