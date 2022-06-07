New blood at Kotak revives old questions of governance

Importantly, RBI is not the only beneficiary of this open-ended fit-and-proper condition. This clause provides an entry point for the political class in Delhi and various state capitals as well. The financial sector is an important conduit for campaign finance, and political capture of key positions within the banking system – whether as chief executives of banks or directors on boards of banks – plays a vital role in India’s electoral politics. This political-economy reality also plays on a key asymmetry in the Indian banking system: the fit-and-proper criteria applies only to private sector banks. In public sector banks, the government as the main shareholder has absolute and indisputable rights over appointments of bank chairmen, CEOs and executive directors. RBI has little or no say in the matter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}