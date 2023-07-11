Opinion
New data tools can help analyse pixel-level economic dynamics
SummaryGranular readings can complement aggregate data-sets for policy formulation and we can start by using the GST network
India was internally reorganized when the system of linguistic states was created in the first two decades after Independence. B.R. Ambedkar gave a succinct summary of the underlying principles: every state would have one dominant language, but every linguistic group need not be consolidated into a single state, which is why there are multiple Hindi-speaking states or why we have two Telugu states today.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×