New data tools can help analyse pixel-level economic dynamics

What the States Reorganization Committee said way back in 1955 still holds true. The contours of India’s economic geography have kept changing as the country developed. There are two ways this happens. First, the economic structure of a particular region changes over time, as old activities go into decline while new activities emerge to replace them. Sometimes entire regions go into decline while others emerge to take over. For example, Mumbai was once an industrial city; it has now become a service economy with a lead in some contemporary opportunities such as data centres and global capability centres set up by multinational corporations.