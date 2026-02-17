New Delhi’s AI Impact Summit should get more ambitious: Aim for substance beyond the spectacle
The international AI huddle in New Delhi offers India an opportunity to forge global partnerships in the Global South's favour and push an inclusive agenda. But as geopolitics and business interests loom over the AI race, can this summit make a substantive difference to how this technology evolves?
Governments love global summits. They signal ambition, draw CEOs and leaders, and create the impression of shaping the future rather than chasing it. India’s ongoing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit fits that template. New Delhi has sought to position it as a platform to cement AI leadership across the Global South—developing economies that seek both access to AI and strategic autonomy. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared in an X post: “Bringing the world together to discuss AI!"