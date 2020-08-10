New Delhi and Canberra should join forces against Beijing’s aims

It is imperative for India and Australia to bring about a decisive and irreversible change in their China strategies. Having constantly undermined India’s core interests in territorial sovereignty and global counter-terrorism efforts, China has been expanding its maritime footprints in the Indian Ocean and South China Sea. Since neither India nor Australia views China’s military presence in their respective regions as acceptable, they will have to step up their intelligence, military and diplomatic engagements. Most middle-power democracies seem to have realized that an effective approach to counter China’s aggression can only be pursued in concert with others. Yet, it should not be a narrow set of policy positions, but a wider mix of economic, trade and military alignments. Both New Delhi and Canberra have complementary needs and capabilities that can be leveraged to advance their common pursuit of a rules-based order underpinned by democratic norms.