New Delhi Declaration: It’s a document of hope

New Delhi Declaration: It’s a document of hope3 min read 10 Sep 2023, 08:13 PM IST
It’s a major victory for India in a world riven by geopolitics. It will take more than intent for the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ to be followed globally in earnest, though
The G20 Sherpas seemed to be in a deadlock and a declaration of consensus by leaders of the group at their New Delhi summit looked unlikely. Yet, in a dramatic reversal, world leaders over the weekend did come together to declare a thorny issue resolved and issue a joint statement. That one materialized is a big win for India, whose G20 presidency has shown what the world may expect from a growing Indian voice at the global high table. The context was a world riven by the geopolitical wedge of war, with China and Russia ranged against the West over Ukraine. To the credit of India’s deft diplomacy, both sides softened their stance. Instead of “war against Ukraine" in last year’s Bali G20 declaration, the 2023 language was changed to “war in Ukraine." This pleased Russia, as also the fact that it got no mention as an aggressor, with only a general airing of the global need to uphold UN rules barring the use of force for territorial acquisition. If this was a climbdown on the West’s part, note that a rebuke with Moscow as its unstated target still found place in the text. “Today’s era must not be of war." This echoes the public advice given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin. For a substantive outcome, consider what the world gains from Russia’s own back-down. In unison, the G20 has called for a revival of the Black Sea grain deal. As a signatory, Moscow must ease its export blockade and end the shortage it had caused.