New Delhi Declaration: It’s a document of hope

The G20 Sherpas seemed to be in a deadlock and a declaration of consensus by leaders of the group at their New Delhi summit looked unlikely. Yet, in a dramatic reversal, world leaders over the weekend did come together to declare a thorny issue resolved and issue a joint statement. That one materialized is a big win for India, whose G20 presidency has shown what the world may expect from a growing Indian voice at the global high table. The context was a world riven by the geopolitical wedge of war, with China and Russia ranged against the West over Ukraine. To the credit of India’s deft diplomacy, both sides softened their stance. Instead of “war against Ukraine" in last year’s Bali G20 declaration, the 2023 language was changed to “war in Ukraine." This pleased Russia, as also the fact that it got no mention as an aggressor, with only a general airing of the global need to uphold UN rules barring the use of force for territorial acquisition. If this was a climbdown on the West’s part, note that a rebuke with Moscow as its unstated target still found place in the text. “Today’s era must not be of war." This echoes the public advice given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin. For a substantive outcome, consider what the world gains from Russia’s own back-down. In unison, the G20 has called for a revival of the Black Sea grain deal. As a signatory, Moscow must ease its export blockade and end the shortage it had caused. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In getting both sides to bend, New Delhi leveraged its neutrality and acted as a voice for the Global South, though its credentials of the latter were affirmed best by the African Union’s inclusion as a permanent member of the group. The hug between Modi and the Union’s chairperson Azali Assoumani was met with well deserved applause, as the 55-state regional grouping joins as a bloc, a privilege only the EU had. That India played the Global South’s champion was evident in much else that was agreed upon, such as the group’s approach to debt relief, climate challenges and global governance, with a special G20 emphasis on reforms of multilateral institutions for better outcomes. How institutional power actually widens out under the current world order will be watched closely, but knobs set in that direction as a pledge are a start. The urgency of this exercise must not be lost. China has pitched for the same role with a string of big money moves. But Beijing has also signalled a will to reset the global order by the dictates of its own hegemony. If the appeal of BRICS as an anti-West forum is to diminish across the emerging world, as the West would surely want, a Western embrace of inclusion in its true global sense is a must.

That “America is back" was also in firmer evidence than before, as seen in plans for a trade corridor unveiled by India, the US, EU, Saudi Arabia and others, a ‘Silk Route’ of the digital age from this subcontinent to Europe that could serve our supply chain ambitions and also counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative. In all, the New Delhi Declaration spells hope for globalization in a shaken world that’s facing economic headwinds. New Delhi has managed to prevent a split of the G20 and secured nods on a wide range of issues. Alas, the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is easier said than practised in today’s fractious world. How long it takes for reality to reflect G20 rhetoric is, at best, a guess. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}