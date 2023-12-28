New Delhi is gearing up to woo the world with big fat Indian weddings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call-out to rich Indians asking them to hold their weddings in the country instead of going to exotic destinations overseas seems to have spurred his government into action. The tourism ministry is reportedly planning an “India says I do" campaign. It will be aimed not just at keeping Indian weddings onshore, but also attracting foreigners to tie the knot here. Solemn as the affair might be, there is also a market opportunity in it, given the vast sums of money that well-off Indians splurge on wedding extravaganzas. Enthusing people from other countries to host ceremonies here would expand the pie. The idea makes sound economic sense. For this year’s wedding season from late-November to mid-December, an estimate by the Confederation of All India Traders had pegged the amount that would be spent—on everything from sending out invitations and hosting banquets to shopping for clothes and jewellery—at about ₹4.7 trillion, up 25% from the previous year. Though no firm estimates are available of the money spent overseas by Indians on weddings, since it’s the rich who go in for such lavish destination dos, we can assume a substantial amount could be captured locally if the ministry’s campaign succeeds. If ‘Make in India’ is about the creation of manufacturing jobs, ‘Wed in India’ could generate matrimonial jobs.

Reports suggest that Modi’s exhortation has begun to take effect and some foreign locations have already been replaced by domestic ones by convinced—or squirmy—citizens. It helps that India’s hospitality industry has mastered the art of delivering what the most exacting of wedding planners demand, at least at the market’s top end, right down to fine details like the scents of scented candles. While several five-star hotel chains have acquired reputations for wowing guests as well as clients, gaining a competitive advantage in global reckoning would require attention paid to end-to-end experiences. This should be a special focus if we expect India’s proposition to make headway and earn foreign exchange. Since many invitees from abroad may be first-time visitors to India, we must aim to keep the contrast low between what they encounter upon arrival at an airport and how they’re received at the wedding venue. This task would be easier if a hot list is drawn up of destinations to be prepped for such occasions. The air of royalty in Udaipur has already made it a favourite for grand parties of this kind. The beaches of Goa grant it another sort of wedding vibe. And then there is Agra, where the Taj Mahal could act as a duly romantic backdrop. Dozens of other places could be requisitioned for the cause. In all these cities, local folks and authorities may have to be co-opted. Even so, a hint of “Incredible India," a campaign of the early 2000s that charmed tourists by preparing them for surprises, would be helpful.

It is no less important that ‘Wed in India’ does not go beyond urging people to get married in the country. A zeal to make it succeed must not take the shape of a state mandate. Nor should weddings held by Indians on foreign shores attract any social reproach. Whispers of this being a ploy to dodge income-tax scrutiny need to be discouraged. After all, where people want to marry is a matter of personal choice, just as a holiday spot is. Thankfully, New Delhi has not shown signs of getting in the way of this freedom. And freedom, as long-weds could assure newly-weds, is precious stuff.