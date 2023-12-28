New Delhi is gearing up to woo the world with big fat Indian weddings
Summary
- The government’s campaign to have Indian and foreign couples say ‘I do’ in India makes sound economic sense, but let there be no coercion on where knots of matrimony are tied. Freedom matters. Ask the already wed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call-out to rich Indians asking them to hold their weddings in the country instead of going to exotic destinations overseas seems to have spurred his government into action. The tourism ministry is reportedly planning an “India says I do" campaign. It will be aimed not just at keeping Indian weddings onshore, but also attracting foreigners to tie the knot here. Solemn as the affair might be, there is also a market opportunity in it, given the vast sums of money that well-off Indians splurge on wedding extravaganzas. Enthusing people from other countries to host ceremonies here would expand the pie. The idea makes sound economic sense. For this year’s wedding season from late-November to mid-December, an estimate by the Confederation of All India Traders had pegged the amount that would be spent—on everything from sending out invitations and hosting banquets to shopping for clothes and jewellery—at about ₹4.7 trillion, up 25% from the previous year. Though no firm estimates are available of the money spent overseas by Indians on weddings, since it’s the rich who go in for such lavish destination dos, we can assume a substantial amount could be captured locally if the ministry’s campaign succeeds. If ‘Make in India’ is about the creation of manufacturing jobs, ‘Wed in India’ could generate matrimonial jobs.