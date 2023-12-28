New Delhi is gearing up to woo the world with big fat Indian weddings

Reports suggest that Modi’s exhortation has begun to take effect and some foreign locations have already been replaced by domestic ones by convinced—or squirmy—citizens. It helps that India’s hospitality industry has mastered the art of delivering what the most exacting of wedding planners demand, at least at the market’s top end, right down to fine details like the scents of scented candles. While several five-star hotel chains have acquired reputations for wowing guests as well as clients, gaining a competitive advantage in global reckoning would require attention paid to end-to-end experiences. This should be a special focus if we expect India’s proposition to make headway and earn foreign exchange. Since many invitees from abroad may be first-time visitors to India, we must aim to keep the contrast low between what they encounter upon arrival at an airport and how they’re received at the wedding venue. This task would be easier if a hot list is drawn up of destinations to be prepped for such occasions. The air of royalty in Udaipur has already made it a favourite for grand parties of this kind. The beaches of Goa grant it another sort of wedding vibe. And then there is Agra, where the Taj Mahal could act as a duly romantic backdrop. Dozens of other places could be requisitioned for the cause. In all these cities, local folks and authorities may have to be co-opted. Even so, a hint of “Incredible India," a campaign of the early 2000s that charmed tourists by preparing them for surprises, would be helpful.

