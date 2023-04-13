India’s neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine war has been a reason for dismay in the West. While Delhi has done well to ensure that ties don’t head south, it must not fall short of solidarity with Kyiv in its hour of crisis. An opportunity has just arisen in Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for additional humanitarian aid from India through a letter handed over by the country’s visiting deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova. Supplying covid vaccines to other countries and sending aid to Turkey after its recent earthquake marked India out as a country ready to help. Relief supplies for the people of a war-ravaged country would be in the same spirit. It would help build goodwill and enhance our soft power.