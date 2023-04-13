Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  New Delhi must balance its neutrality
Back

India’s neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine war has been a reason for dismay in the West. While Delhi has done well to ensure that ties don’t head south, it must not fall short of solidarity with Kyiv in its hour of crisis. An opportunity has just arisen in Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for additional humanitarian aid from India through a letter handed over by the country’s visiting deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova. Supplying covid vaccines to other countries and sending aid to Turkey after its recent earthquake marked India out as a country ready to help. Relief supplies for the people of a war-ravaged country would be in the same spirit. It would help build goodwill and enhance our soft power. 

Our neutrality over the ongoing war in Europe mustn’t come to be seen as an opportunistic stance that helps us procure cheap oil from Russia without alienating the West. A nation-state’s sovereignty has been violated and there is enough to suggest that Ukrainians value their freedom. Their resistance is therefore a just cause, regardless of all other factors. Moreover, if New Delhi wants a say in any peace deal that’s struck, we need to be on good terms with both sides.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout