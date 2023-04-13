New Delhi must balance its neutrality

New Delhi must balance its neutrality1 min read . 12:43 AM IST
Our neutrality over the ongoing war in Europe mustn’t come to be seen as an opportunistic stance that helps us procure cheap oil from Russia without alienating the West.
Our neutrality over the ongoing war in Europe mustn’t come to be seen as an opportunistic stance that helps us procure cheap oil from Russia without alienating the West.
India’s neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine war has been a reason for dismay in the West. While Delhi has done well to ensure that ties don’t head south, it must not fall short of solidarity with Kyiv in its hour of crisis. An opportunity has just arisen in Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for additional humanitarian aid from India through a letter handed over by the country’s visiting deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova. Supplying covid vaccines to other countries and sending aid to Turkey after its recent earthquake marked India out as a country ready to help. Relief supplies for the people of a war-ravaged country would be in the same spirit. It would help build goodwill and enhance our soft power.
India’s neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine war has been a reason for dismay in the West. While Delhi has done well to ensure that ties don’t head south, it must not fall short of solidarity with Kyiv in its hour of crisis. An opportunity has just arisen in Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for additional humanitarian aid from India through a letter handed over by the country’s visiting deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova. Supplying covid vaccines to other countries and sending aid to Turkey after its recent earthquake marked India out as a country ready to help. Relief supplies for the people of a war-ravaged country would be in the same spirit. It would help build goodwill and enhance our soft power.
Our neutrality over the ongoing war in Europe mustn’t come to be seen as an opportunistic stance that helps us procure cheap oil from Russia without alienating the West. A nation-state’s sovereignty has been violated and there is enough to suggest that Ukrainians value their freedom. Their resistance is therefore a just cause, regardless of all other factors. Moreover, if New Delhi wants a say in any peace deal that’s struck, we need to be on good terms with both sides.
Our neutrality over the ongoing war in Europe mustn’t come to be seen as an opportunistic stance that helps us procure cheap oil from Russia without alienating the West. A nation-state’s sovereignty has been violated and there is enough to suggest that Ukrainians value their freedom. Their resistance is therefore a just cause, regardless of all other factors. Moreover, if New Delhi wants a say in any peace deal that’s struck, we need to be on good terms with both sides.