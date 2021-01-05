New Delhi must bear the legal risks of vaccination

While hasty approvals could, at a pinch, be justified by the urgency of our need to secure the health of Indian citizens, the apparent haste has also put a spotlight on the question of legal risk-sharing, should a few jabs result in serious adverse events. This is not to suggest that these jabs are risky (political attacks on them are best ignored), but prudence demands that we have even unlikely occurrences fully covered. As plans gather pace to administer daily doses by the million, the government must not delay clarifying this aspect of its vaccination drive. The Drugs Controller General of India has reportedly given its nod on the condition that vaccine providers submit details of any adverse effects every fortnight. Also, jab recipients would be given a ‘factsheet’ on safety and other points. However, whether they will individually be asked to sign a consent form remains unclear. Even if they are, it need not suffice to shift responsibility onto them, as it could conceivably be argued that it was popularly seen as just another formality. Rather than proceed with hazy exposure to legal action in case something goes wrong, we need a well-defined liability framework.