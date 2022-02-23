New Delhi’s stance on Europe’s crisis is just about right

At the Munich conference, Jaishankar also added that “principles and interests are balanced" and hit back saying that “people in this part of the world" (the West) have not been all that principled. History bears witness that there has rarely been universal adherence to law and morality. Often, we see selective application of these ideas when it suits the interests of powerful countries. For example, the US has condoned and shielded its allies that committed war crimes. The heart-wrenching human tragedy of the war in Yemen is a recent illustration of Washington supporting, financing and arming partners in Latin America, West Asia, Africa and other parts of Asia despite their murderous conduct. Recall the oft-cited quote attributed to US leaders talking about their counterparts in allied nations, “He may be a bastard, but he’s our bastard."

