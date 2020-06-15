Opinion | New Delhi should offer our states a new deal

The unprecedented collapse in India’s economy has strained government finances. With business activity brought to a standstill by our lockdown and prospects of a revival looking distant, both the Centre and states have suffered gaping revenue holes. This has worsened a pre-covid tussle over central compensation for state-level shortfalls in collections of the goods and services tax (GST). Before it was launched in mid-2017, the Centre had assured states of enhanced intake year after year, and promised to plug any revenue losses that arose from its underperformance over the first five years of its imposition. The GST mop-up of recent months has only been a fraction of what it was last year, and reports suggest that New Delhi may cite the coronavirus outbreak as a “force majeure"—an “act of God" in common parlance—to not honour its commitment. Naturally, state administrations would be displeased. But the country’s economic circumstances have changed dramatically and the Centre does not have sufficient resources. Both parties to the dispute need to work out a compromise formula.

In retrospect, the original promise was overly optimistic—and also flawed. Central calculations back then had projected an annual 14% increase in GST intake, to be split between the Centre and states, and the former had offered to make good anything that fell short of these target numbers. At that time, few had foreseen how the launch of this new tax, designed to simplify taxation by subsuming many others, would coincide with a downtrend in economic growth. But it did. The slump was bound to spell trouble. While GST implementation has not been smooth, and the tax system still has some operational glitches, the impasse between the Centre and states could be broken if all sides were to admit the current reality. Poor revenues today are because of the covid crisis more than a switchover to GST. Other tax collections have taken a severe hit as well. This being the case, our states should be ready to accept significantly reduced sums as compensation.

This is not to say that state pleas for money can be brushed aside. Several administrations are in acute need of emergency funds to tackle the pandemic. As part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month, states were granted permission to enhance their borrowings. The finance ministry raised the cap on a state government’s debt from 3% to 5% of gross state domestic product (SGDP). By the government’s estimate, this move would create space for additional borrowings by states to the tune of ₹4.28 trillion. But not all states saw much relief in it. Only the first half percentage point worth of extra debt allowed was unconditional. For states to borrow more than 3.5% of SGDP, they had to achieve a set of reform conditions. These ranged from action on the government’s “one nation one ration card" proposal to complex initiatives in the power sector. Conceived as incentives for the states to perform better, these also meant that too few of them would be able to get the finance needed to pursue near-term goals related to the covid crisis. Since the Centre seems unable to keep its GSP promise, it should now allow states to borrow freely. For this, pre-conditions on their debt expansion would have to be dropped right away. The money that states borrow is at regular rates and it is up to them to manage their finances. In any case, fiscal limits have lost their validity under the extraordinary pressures of today.

