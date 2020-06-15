Opinion | New Delhi should offer our states a new deal

This is not to say that state pleas for money can be brushed aside. Several administrations are in acute need of emergency funds to tackle the pandemic. As part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month, states were granted permission to enhance their borrowings. The finance ministry raised the cap on a state government’s debt from 3% to 5% of gross state domestic product (SGDP). By the government’s estimate, this move would create space for additional borrowings by states to the tune of ₹4.28 trillion. But not all states saw much relief in it. Only the first half percentage point worth of extra debt allowed was unconditional. For states to borrow more than 3.5% of SGDP, they had to achieve a set of reform conditions. These ranged from action on the government’s “one nation one ration card" proposal to complex initiatives in the power sector. Conceived as incentives for the states to perform better, these also meant that too few of them would be able to get the finance needed to pursue near-term goals related to the covid crisis. Since the Centre seems unable to keep its GSP promise, it should now allow states to borrow freely. For this, pre-conditions on their debt expansion would have to be dropped right away. The money that states borrow is at regular rates and it is up to them to manage their finances. In any case, fiscal limits have lost their validity under the extraordinary pressures of today.