New Development Bank: Brics’ multilateral lender has established itself but has a long way to go

In 2012, finance ministry officials of Brics members met in Rio de Janeiro. They were tasked with exploring the prospect of establishing an all-South (or Brics) bank. It was formally set up in 2015. Looking back, most of the fundamental issues confronting the New Development Bank (NDB or ‘Brics Bank’) today were already visible in 2012.
In 2012, finance ministry officials of Brics members met in Rio de Janeiro. They were tasked with exploring the prospect of establishing an all-South (or Brics) bank. It was formally set up in 2015. Looking back, most of the fundamental issues confronting the New Development Bank (NDB or ‘Brics Bank’) today were already visible in 2012.
The rationale seemed compelling. Multilateral development banks (MDBs) were undercapitalized. Their major shareholders were facing fiscal pressures following the global financial crisis. Emerging and developing economies needed large infrastructure investments. Poorer countries needed more concessional soft loan financing on the lines of the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA).
The rationale seemed compelling. Multilateral development banks (MDBs) were undercapitalized. Their major shareholders were facing fiscal pressures following the global financial crisis. Emerging and developing economies needed large infrastructure investments. Poorer countries needed more concessional soft loan financing on the lines of the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA).
A Brics Bank could mobilize a savings glut, channel funds into the real economy and complement rather than substitute the World Bank and regional development banks (RDBs).
A number of hurdles were identified. Could the new institution breach the sovereign credit ratings of its shareholders and lower its borrowing costs to levels near those enjoyed by the established MDBs? Among the possibilities considered were a World Bank-type structure based on callable rather than paid-up capital, a mixture of hard and local-currency borrowing and preferred-creditor status for sovereign lending.
Fourteen years later, the picture is mixed. China had favoured shareholding broadly reflecting capital contribution, and would have dominated the institution, replicating the asymmetry of the MDB capital structure. Others wanted equal voting power among the Brics grouping’s five founders. Equality prevailed. Each founder subscribed $10 billion, of which $2 billion was paid in.
After about a decade of operations, the Shanghai-based NDB has outstanding loans of only around $22 billion, compared to its paid-up capital of $10 billion. Unlike established MDBs, it has mobilized remarkably little lending relative to that capital. The World Bank, by comparison, had paid-in capital of just $23 billion in June 2025 and loans outstanding of about $280 billion, apart from $231 billion of IDA lending.
This raises an uncomfortable question: How much financial intermediation has actually taken place? It begins to look uncomfortably close to direct sovereign lending conducted through a multilateral institution. The great advantage of an MDB is precisely its capacity to leverage a relatively modest amount of shareholder capital into a much larger lending portfolio.
Like the World Bank, NDB has preferred-creditor status and very strong capitalization, but its principal international credit rating remains AA compared to the World Bank’s AAA. So the question asked in Rio back in 2012—could the Bank breach the sovereign credit ratings of its shareholders?—has received a qualified ‘yes’ as an answer.
NDB has created a credit standing above individual member sovereigns and can lend internationally on attractive terms at about 30-50 basis points over World Bank rates. The difference isn’t enormous, but neither has the new bank established a clear cost parity with the institutions it was intended to complement.
A development bank is not simply a machine for borrowing money cheaply and lending it on. One of the World Bank’s greatest assets is its enormous accumulation of expertise in project identification, appraisal, procurement, environmental and social safeguards, apart from implementation and monitoring. It has highly qualified technical staff and maintains substantial country and sectoral expertise.
NDB has progressively constructed an evaluation architecture and in 2022 created an Independent Evaluation Office reporting directly to its board. Its evaluation system now explicitly draws upon international MDB evaluation standards. Its own independent evaluations of institutional capabilities, however, will take decades to accumulate.
The bank’s object was to mobilize developing-country savings on a scale commensurate with their enormous infrastructural and other developmental requirements. On that criterion, a roughly $22 billion loan-book is quite modest. Its impressive paid-in capital has not yet been leveraged into lending on anything approaching the scale of established MDBs.
Expansion could change the story. The NDB now includes the UAE, Bangladesh, Egypt, Uzbekistan and Algeria, with additional countries at various stages of accession. Richer non-founding members could enlarge its capital base and borrowing strength. But the original governance settlement deliberately limits any non-founding member to 7% of voting power.
Arrangements designed to preserve Brics control to a minimum 55% vote share could constrain how much capital powerful new shareholders are ready to contribute.
After its first decade, it might be fair to say that the Brics Bank experiment has justified itself institutionally more clearly than financially. The group has demonstrated that emerging economies can design, capitalize and operate their own multilateral development institution without reproducing the unequal governance structure they criticized in Bretton Woods institutions.
What they have not yet shown yet is that this institution can mobilize and intermediate capital on anything close to the scale, cost or technical depth of the World Bank.
Brics has built a financial institution. The question now is whether it can build a balance sheet and acquire expertise to match the project’s original ambition.
The author is a retired Indian Administrative Service officer and former secretary, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.