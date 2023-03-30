New fee on some UPI payments doesn’t address industry’s main challenges

The whole structure is illogical, too. When a UPI payment is made, whether from a wallet or directly from a bank account, money flows from one account to another, through the NPCI’s switch. There are a number of players involved in this transaction – the payer’s bank, the payee’s bank, the payer’s payment aggregator, the payee’s payment aggregator (payment aggregators supply the QR codes and enrol merchants into the UPI ecosystem), payment gateways (providers of software applications that enable payments), the payment system operator (NCPI in the case of UPI, and Visa and Mastercard in the case of card networks), and the telecommunication infrastructure used to transmit the payment signals. All these players incur a cost when a transaction is made. They ought to be reimbursed to cover the costs of maintenance, research and development, and given a mark-up to ensure they can make a profit.