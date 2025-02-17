Mint Quick Edit | Income tax: How close should authorities look?
Summary
- India must simplify taxation but the new Income Tax Bill needs a closer look to check if its ‘virtual digital space’ provision could violate the privacy of taxpayers.
While India’s new Income Tax Bill broadly deserves praise for attempting to simplify the law, one provision could ruffle feathers. It makes it a must for an assessee to share computer access codes during search and seizure operations and gives taxmen authority to access the taxpayer’s “virtual digital space."