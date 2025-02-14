Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Finally, a tax law we may be able to grasp
Summary
- India’s move to simplify its income tax law promises us relief from something even experts found hard to comprehend. And it’s unjust for anybody to be hauled up for breaking rules they can’t understand.
A new income tax bill was finally placed before Indian lawmakers in Parliament on Thursday. This proposed law significantly cuts down the current legislation’s text, reduces its number of sections and tries to simplify its language.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more