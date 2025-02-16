Simplify, simplify, simplify: The mantra of India’s Income Tax Bill
Summary
- A well-drafted tax law will play a key role in contributing to our shared vision of a Viksit Bharat. However, its success hinges on complementary reforms in other areas, particularly in tax administration and dispute resolution.
In an era that glorifies radical and dramatic change, the quiet power of incremental reform tends to be overlooked. But often, it is these methodical and ostensibly less glamourous reforms that have a more meaningful and lasting impact. The new Income Tax Bill, 2025, falls into this category.