Crunched commissions: India’s new insurance rules have prompted a basic rethink of the sector’s economics

Insurance companies preparing to navigate the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed regulatory changes should anticipate shifts across distribution strategy, cost structure and their core platform. A comprehensive rethink of their business model, rather than incremental tweaks, could help them differentiate themselves and thrive.
A value shift away from distribution: As commissions drop, it is expected that pricing will follow and insurance ‘manufacturers’ will pass on the benefit to consumers.