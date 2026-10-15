Crunched commissions: India’s new insurance rules have prompted a basic rethink of the sector’s economics

Insurance companies preparing to navigate the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed regulatory changes should anticipate shifts across distribution strategy, cost structure and their core platform. A comprehensive rethink of their business model, rather than incremental tweaks, could help them differentiate themselves and thrive.
Insurance companies preparing to navigate the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed regulatory changes should anticipate shifts across distribution strategy, cost structure and their core platform. A comprehensive rethink of their business model, rather than incremental tweaks, could help them differentiate themselves and thrive.
A value shift away from distribution: As commissions drop, it is expected that pricing will follow and insurance ‘manufacturers’ will pass on the benefit to consumers.
A value shift away from distribution: As commissions drop, it is expected that pricing will follow and insurance ‘manufacturers’ will pass on the benefit to consumers.
The total new business or gross written premium could consequently shrink; even if the number of policies grows, it will likely not expand commensurately in the short-term to compensate for price drops.
With porting and renewal commissions set at the same level, the distributor has no reason to move a customer. While this means lower churn and better persistency for the incumbent’s book, switching may also stop working as a source of new business.
This could impact distributors in three ways—the commission percentage will drop; combined with price drops and new business drops from porting this means that absolute commissions will drop faster. The overall premium pool, and therefore value-based penetration, will also shrink in the short-term.
Distribution will undergo a paradigm shift.
First, a smaller pool rewards scale and productivity, so sub-scale intermediaries (agents and brokers) may exit or join tech-enabled platforms that ease selling.
Second, agency success becomes an AI and technology question—as income now depends on volume, not the rate, an insurer that speeds up an agent’s work wins the agent (including by making the agent sell multiple products). That means scored leads, instant quotes, pre-filled proposals, on-the-spot underwriting, an assistant answering product questions mid-conversation and automated renewal follow-ups. Hiring support teams is not an option with a lower expense ceiling.
Third, bancassurance could gravitate towards proprietary distribution. Without an opportunity to negotiate pricing, banks will look to create more market value through their subsidiaries, creating a challenge for insurers with significant third-party bancassurance business.
Fourth, the growth of direct selling depends on insurers passing savings on to customers and the channel. If insurers cut prices evenly everywhere, customers have no reason to change where they buy.
Direct grows if the savings appear in the direct and platform price, which Irdai proposals permit by barring distributors from insisting on uniform pricing and which the 5% platform fee ceiling makes affordable. Most insurers will hesitate, since it undercuts the channel that still writes most of their business.
More broadly, the basis of distribution will shift to either proprietary channels or brands and services in non-proprietary channels.
This could benefit better established brands as distributors will want to sell what is easier. Paying more for shelf space stops working when the rate is fixed. Distributors then pick on the product, systems integration, claims record and training. Insurers that bought distribution rather than earned it will feel this impact the most.
There could be an eventual consolidation of players in the market. Also, as value shifts from distributors to manufacturers, we might see large distributors either enter or take equity stakes in insurance manufacturing.
Changes in process and cost structure: Customer information must be verified before issuance and every policy names its seller. This relationship data could move to the insurer, and so would the servicing and renewal work previously supported by distributors. Combined with expense caps, this could impact cost structures.
With running costs already at 6-28% of premium value, achieving Irdai’s proposed 12.5% expense ratio while absorbing servicing costs could require changes beyond incremental budget reductions.
The core platform could be both a constraint and an opportunity: Regulatory compliance and AI-readiness require identical foundational systems—seller tagging, functional identities, audit-ready expense data and commission engines. As insurers must build compliant systems anyway, they could simultaneously create the infrastructure needed for AI. This modern core platform enables automation to achieve expense reduction targets that commission cuts alone cannot.
For India’s insurers, the next phase of growth may be determined less by product availability and more by distribution effectiveness, especially as customer acquisition becomes more competitive, expectations evolve and new digital channels emerge.
As McKinsey’s recent research report India’s New Insurance Track indicates, insurers can use AI to redesign core operating models for effective distribution. Conversational, voice-first and vernacular-enabled engagement could make processes more intuitive for advisors, while AI-enabled activity management may help frontline managers identify performance gaps earlier and focus on actions most likely to improve outcomes.
The adaptation window is short. Insurers that redesign their operating model comprehensively are likely to emerge ahead. These players could differentiate and thrive, while those that hesitate risk obsolescence.
These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, senior partner and associate partner in McKinsey’s Mumbai office.