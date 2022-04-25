The trouble is, that all the policy interventions in the tea industry have failed to stem the deep rot plaguing the sector. From financial troubles to acute infrastructure challenges, including chronic power shortages and outages, massive labour problems which have led to an exodus of organised sector players from the plantation sector and the influx of speculative investors and land sharks, as well as chronically underfunded, labour run gardens, rising transport costs and above all, the dramatic impact of climate change have all combined to the secular decline of the tea sector.