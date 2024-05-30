New rental deals: Commercial leases in the retail sector are evolving
Summary
- Dominant retailers have begun to exercise clout as tenants. Apple’s rental deal in Mumbai’s Jio World Drive mall, for example, has an ‘exclusive zone’ clause designed to keep rival brands at a distance. Other clauses to protect tenant and landlord interests are emerging too.
The retail sector in India has grown hugely. It is now placed at $1.2 trillion, fuelled by rising consumer spending, swift urbanization and a burgeoning middle class that’s youthful by world comparison. In an effort to meet growing demand, homegrown as well as foreign brands are scaling up their operations and physical presence.