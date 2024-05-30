New rental deals: Commercial leases in the retail sector are evolving

In April 2023, iPhone-maker Apple struck lease agreements for its first Apple retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai, thereby officially marking its physical presence in the country. The lease agreement for Apple’s 20,000-sq-ft space in Reliance Jio World Drive mall, located in Mumbai’s posh BKC area, features an ‘exclusive zone’ clause that restricts the landlord from leasing space to 22 competing technology brands near the store, as specified by the tenant. This is one of the first such instances in the Indian retail sector of an ‘anchor’ tenant leveraging its dominance to obtain such favourable terms.