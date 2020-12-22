New rules are needed to stop predatory lending

The adoption of an account-aggregator model would help by enabling the use of conditional consent, with standardized expiry dates for data and other such safety limits built into the terms of lending. But the full roll-out of such systems will take a while. In the meantime, we need provisions that offer borrowers reliable information on what exactly they are signing up for, who the lender is, and whether this entity can be sued for extortionary rates and recovery methods. On its part, the Digital Lenders’ Association of India should create a certification system based on self-regulation, so that borrowers can assess who might be better behaved in an industry that claims to have extended loans of over $150 billion. As for individuals who avail of app loans, they must exercise due discretion on what data they part with. They must recognize the folly of handing over their entire digital life to an app. In geo-politically charged times such as these, invasive Chinese apps could well be on phishing expeditions. There also exist unscrupulous domestic operators that people must stay wary of. An entire ecosystem had sprung up in Jamtara district of Jharkhand, for instance, to entrap and defraud Indians online. All said, no matter how acute the need for a loan, nobody in India should have the nerve to demand a pound of flesh, digital or otherwise.