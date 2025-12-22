India has about 850,000 cooperatives with over 290 million members relying on these collective enterprises for their livelihood. Cooperatives are pillars of India’s grassroots economy. Yet, in a rapidly evolving world, many struggle to stay relevant due to resource constraints, operational inefficiencies and limited technology adoption.
By embracing new technologies, cooperatives can redefine their role in India’s economy
SummaryIndia’s cooperatives support hundreds of millions of livelihoods, yet many risk being left behind in a tech-driven economy. The PM’s call for ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ requires collective enterprises to harness Industrial Revolution 4.0 tools to drive efficiency and inclusive growth at the grassroots.
India has about 850,000 cooperatives with over 290 million members relying on these collective enterprises for their livelihood. Cooperatives are pillars of India’s grassroots economy. Yet, in a rapidly evolving world, many struggle to stay relevant due to resource constraints, operational inefficiencies and limited technology adoption.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More