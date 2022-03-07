Climate change is among the most serious challenges facing the world. To tackle its threat, India has pledged to take targeted actions as part of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and is well on track to achieve its goals as it switches to energy-efficient methods and climate-friendly techniques. To further its efforts, India raised its level of climate commitments during CoP-26 held in Glasgow last November. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared five goals (‘Panchamrit’) on climate action: Achieving net zero emissions by 2070; reducing our total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030; increasing the share of renewable energy to 50% of our total energy requirements by 2030; lowering India’s carbon intensity by 45% by 2030; and increasing our non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030. To achieve these, the Union budget for 2022-23 featured “energy transition and climate action" as one of the four key pillars of the roadmap to India@100 (AmritKaal), conveying the country’s intent to fight climate change. In her speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the “need for mindful and deliberate utilization, instead of mindless and destructive consumption".

As climate change amplifies, the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events have grown. This has resulted in discernible effects on the natural environment—such as global warming, a sea-level rise and melting of glaciers—leading to adverse impacts on human health, food production, water availability and biodiversity. India has 2.4% of the globe’s geographic area and is home to 18% of its population, with a 7,500km-long coastline and only 4% of world’s freshwater resources, which makes us susceptible to climate shocks. India is the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases and accounts for 6.8% of total global emissions. The Overseas Development Institute (ODI) estimates that India could lose 3-10% of its annual gross domestic product by 2100 due to climate change. As per a CEEW report, more than 80% of India’s population is vulnerable to extreme climate events. Dealing with these challenges requires greater use of technology for adaptation as well as mitigation.

As with many other problems, emerging technologies are increasingly being seen as able to predict and limit the effects of climate change. These technologies offer innovative applications usable across sectors. Artificial intelligence (AI), for example, has immense potential to help reduce planet-warming emissions. It can process enormous amounts of unstructured data, like pictures, graphs and maps, releasing “huge opportunities for understanding the dynamics around sea level rise and ice sheets." A combination of AI and internet of things (with data collected through sensors) can provide a workable solution to disaster management and accelerate our disaster response by arming local governments in real-time with accurate insights.

Big data is being used to locate harmful emissions along supply chains, while advanced 3D printing can help reduce carbon emissions and minimize manufacturing waste. Moreover, machine learning techniques are being used for effective enforcement of national and international regulations, including those related to the environment, in a fair and transparent manner. 5G-based smart grids will make it possible to connect and process numerous data points across huge distances on everything from wind turbines and rooftop solar panels to electric vehicle batteries.

Even blockchain technology has opened new possibilities to combat climate change. It has the potential to improve transparency, accountability and traceability of greenhouse emissions in real-time. Smart contracts-driven blockchain systems can bring together stakeholders across the globe to reduce carbon footprints.

New technologies can be key enablers of environmental sustainability, presenting vital opportunities to help assess, mitigate and adapt to climate change. In India, there are five ways in which these technologies can help. First, data from varied sources can be collected to generate actionable insights. Second, these technologies can be used to optimize highly complex systems. Third, they can help accelerate scientific discoveries. Fourth, their application would make climate simulations faster and smarter. And fifth, they can improve climate forecasts and make them more reliable.

However, emerging technologies are a double-edged sword, as these could prove to be a “costly distraction from more effective ways of tackling climate change". According to a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study, “the storage and processing of data needed to fully train a large algorithm can consume huge amounts of energy—as much as 626,000 pounds of carbon dioxide". International Energy Agency estimates show that “data centres processing and storing data from online activities, such as sending emails and streaming videos, already account for about 1% of global electricity use". Some estimates say computing will account for up to 8% of the world’s total power demand by 2030, stoking worries about fossil-fuel use.

Although these technologies pose some risks, the opportunities they offer are far greater. Thus, they will need to be “cost-effective, environmentally sustainable, culturally compatible, and socially acceptable".

India’s goal should be to take a balanced approach to their use. This requires capacity building and increasing awareness about new policy tools and strategic options.

These are the author’s personal views.

Munesh Sood is an Indian Economic Service officer, ministry of finance

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.