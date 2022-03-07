New technologies widen our options for climate action

Climate change is among the most serious challenges facing the world. To tackle its threat, India has pledged to take targeted actions as part of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and is well on track to achieve its goals as it switches to energy-efficient methods and climate-friendly techniques. To further its efforts, India raised its level of climate commitments during CoP-26 held in Glasgow last November. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared five goals (‘Panchamrit’) on climate action: Achieving net zero emissions by 2070; reducing our total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030; increasing the share of renewable energy to 50% of our total energy requirements by 2030; lowering India’s carbon intensity by 45% by 2030; and increasing our non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030. To achieve these, the Union budget for 2022-23 featured “energy transition and climate action" as one of the four key pillars of the roadmap to India@100 (AmritKaal), conveying the country’s intent to fight climate change. In her speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the “need for mindful and deliberate utilization, instead of mindless and destructive consumption".

