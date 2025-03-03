New trade order: US-China neutrality may not give countries an advantage

“When I circulated the manuscript among trade economists... one of them reacted by saying, you know, all this is fine, but don’t you think you are giving ammunition to the barbarians," Rodrik told ‘The Economics Show’ podcast from the Financial Times this month. “Why is it the barbarians are only on one side of this issue and that somehow people on the other side pushing for hyper-globalization regardless of its consequences were somehow doing it for everybody’s benefit?"