In just under two years, Mark Carney has turned Canada into a key geopolitical actor. This has created new opportunities for India. At the most ambitious, the two countries can collaborate in writing the rules of the 21st century global order.
In just under two years, Mark Carney has turned Canada into a key geopolitical actor. This has created new opportunities for India. At the most ambitious, the two countries can collaborate in writing the rules of the 21st century global order.
At the very least, they can support each other’s economic growth. Neither will happen for the asking. Governments and businesses will have to make the effort to prevail over geopolitical and domestic hurdles.
At the very least, they can support each other’s economic growth. Neither will happen for the asking. Governments and businesses will have to make the effort to prevail over geopolitical and domestic hurdles.
US President Donald Trump’s threats and tariffs forced Canadians to take a fresh look at the political and economic geography of the world. Carney’s famous “middle powers” speech at Davos this year was not only a description of the new reality Canada sees, but a policy architecture for similarly situated Western countries.
This world-view is largely congruent with India’s longstanding preference for a multipolar or polycentric world order. For Canada and Europe, it is an extraordinary exit from an American Disneyland into a world of matsyanyaya, where the big devour the small. Having to provide for one’s own survival focuses thinking and renders it unaffordable to hold luxury beliefs.
Carney’s election campaign last year differed from that of his predecessors in many aspects. Advocating a liberal Canadian nationalism, he avoided the identity-centric, community-specific appeals that his party was known for.
As prime minister, he has pursued a foreign policy of hard-nosed realism, wrapped in liberal values. He initiated a reset in the relationship with India—which his predecessor Justin Trudeau had wrecked—inviting Narendra Modi to the G7 summit in Alberta in June 2025.
This allowed the two countries to restore proper diplomatic relations, resume trade negotiations and initiate dialogue over critical minerals, defence, national security and law enforcement.
Both India and Canada see Europe as a potential economic and security partner. Canada is way ahead in courting it. Carney’s intellectual leadership has drawn on the common Western culture and Nato membership into a tighter bilateral embrace, to an extent that the EU has suggested that Canada could be its associate member despite being on a different continent.
Similarly, India and Canada see the US as an indispensable partner, but given the big asymmetry in power, a structurally unreliable one.
Where New Delhi and Ottawa differ is in their perception of China and Russia. India sees China as the principal antagonist. Canada, a thuggish but useful competitor. For India, Russia is a thuggish but useful partner, but for Canada it is the principal strategic adversary.
These differences limit the speed and scope of India-Canada relations. At the Halifax International Security Forum last week, I saw that the Canadian strategic establishment is committed to Ukraine. Not only will the course of the Russia-Ukraine war determine Ottawa’s foreign policy choices, the nature and influence of post-war Ukraine will be an important factor in how Canada and Europe engage with India.
Over the longer term, it is likely that both Canada and Europe will come to see China as their most difficult problem. In the meantime, New Delhi must assiduously cultivate ties with the two transatlantic partners, maximizing the gains from where interests converge.
A trade agreement is important, and not only because of trade. It is seen as an instrument of bilateral trust that opens the doors for broader cooperation. For example, the India-Europe trade agreement signed earlier this year made the Security and Defence Partnership possible.
In the compartmentalized way governments work, commerce ministry officials will care about what is in the trade agreement and not its purported long-term strategic benefits. A political push is necessary to conclude the negotiations over a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
India needs patient capital and Canadian pension funds have invested an estimated $100 billion in India, most of it in real estate. The strategic win-win opportunity is for Canadian funds to finance India’s infrastructure expansion, generating steady returns over decades. Canada is justified in seeking an investment protection agreement alongside CEPA.
Further, seen from the perspective of reducing dependence on the US and China, Canada can be a bigger source of nuclear fuel, fossil fuels through the Pacific route, critical minerals and defence technology. India can grow its exports of technology services, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and talent.
Even when the Second World War was being fought, leaders and public intellectuals had started imagining and planning for a post-war world. The liberal international order they put in place lasted several decades. We are in a similar moment today. The tumult created by ongoing tariffs, wars and technology will eventually settle.
Much as they would like to believe, the shape of the future will not be decided by three old men sitting around a large circular table under a gigantic Chinese painting.
It should not surprise us that the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting in Shenzhen produced a big photo and little vision, because power alone—even if the three were to possess enough of it—will not create a world order. That also needs ideas, values and leaders who provide intellectual leadership. India should be thinking of this.
The author is co-founder and director of The Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy