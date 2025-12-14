As the year draws to a close, tradition demands that General Disequilibrium provide a perspective on the year gone by. However, in the spirit of bygones being bygones, it might be instructive to dwell on some of the issues that raised their ugly heads during the year and are likely to keep popping up in some form or another during the new year.
New Year outlook: Brutal conflicts and AI excesses may persist, but let’s hope for a soft landing
SummaryBrutal conflicts and the AI frenzy look likely to spill into 2026, but thankfully there’s still space to hope for a soft landing. On current indications of geopolitical and economic dynamics, here’s how the New Year will shape up.
As the year draws to a close, tradition demands that General Disequilibrium provide a perspective on the year gone by. However, in the spirit of bygones being bygones, it might be instructive to dwell on some of the issues that raised their ugly heads during the year and are likely to keep popping up in some form or another during the new year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More