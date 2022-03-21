New York City’s economy still hasn’t caught up

New York has a lot of high-paying jobs in finance, consulting, media and other fields that have weathered the pandemic well, and because of that its tax revenue keeps surprising on the upside. But most New Yorkers don’t have jobs like that — the city’s median household income is about the same as the nation’s — any many are still looking for work. Not coincidentally, New York had the lowest quits rate of any state in January (1.9%, versus 2.8% for the U.S. as a whole), and has been at or near the bottom for more than a year now. The “Great Resignation," which is mostly about lower-paid workers switching to better jobs, has been bypassing New York.

