France is great. I visit a few times a year, and the food is fantastic, the museums are amazing and day care is free (or heavily subsidized) for toddlers aged 3 months or more. New York City, where I live, is also great, with pretty good food and architecture. The day care, not so much.
New York under Mamdani is going welfarist in a big way but is the mayor playing with fiscal fire?
SummaryFree child care and other generous welfare measures promise many New Yorkers relief, but someone must pay the bill. As New York flirts with Europe-style benefits funded by taxing the rich, the risks of overdoing it in a relatively tax-resistant country mustn’t be ignored.
France is great. I visit a few times a year, and the food is fantastic, the museums are amazing and day care is free (or heavily subsidized) for toddlers aged 3 months or more. New York City, where I live, is also great, with pretty good food and architecture. The day care, not so much.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More