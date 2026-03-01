New York under Mamdani is going welfarist in a big way but is the mayor playing with fiscal fire?

Now New York’s mayor wants the city to provide free child-care starting at six weeks, among other free services. He has also promised New Yorkers that someone else would pay for it: the rich. Last week, reality caught up with these plans. If Mayor Zohran Mamdani cannot get the tax increases he wants on high earners and corporations, all New Yorkers will need to pay—in the form of higher property taxes now and, later, a bailout of the pension and health-care funds he plans to raid.