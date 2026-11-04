New Zealand's central bank just made a grave error—Fed chair Kevin Warsh should learn from it

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, closely watched because of its status as a pioneer of inflation targeting, has blundered. However, the mistake need not be fatal and might even teach the world a lesson.
By forgoing an interest-rate hike last week that was almost universally expected, officials committed one of central banking’s most grievous errors. Catching traders so thoroughly off guard is unwise. Policies should not be made simply to appease them, but market volatility rarely builds investor confidence.