New Zealand's central bank just made a grave error—Fed chair Kevin Warsh should learn from it

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, closely watched because of its status as a pioneer of inflation targeting, has blundered. However, the mistake need not be fatal and might even teach the world a lesson.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, closely watched because of its status as a pioneer of inflation targeting, has blundered. However, the mistake need not be fatal and might even teach the world a lesson.
By forgoing an interest-rate hike last week that was almost universally expected, officials committed one of central banking’s most grievous errors. Catching traders so thoroughly off guard is unwise. Policies should not be made simply to appease them, but market volatility rarely builds investor confidence.
By forgoing an interest-rate hike last week that was almost universally expected, officials committed one of central banking’s most grievous errors. Catching traders so thoroughly off guard is unwise. Policies should not be made simply to appease them, but market volatility rarely builds investor confidence.
Not for nothing did former American Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke observe that successful policy is 98% talk and 2% action. Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Anna Breman and her team, relatively open about their intentions in the past, were far too restrained ahead of the decision. They might consider relearning the art of talking.
Stranger still, Breman stressed in the days afterwards that borrowing costs are likely to rise at the next meeting in December.
What might officials learn by then that was not apparent a few days ago? If they are so sure that more work is needed to quash inflation, then they should have acted last week. Those on the panel who voted to hold fretted about subpar household spending and investment.
If Breman recovers her footing, the episode need not be anything more than a blemish. She might even do the global economy a favour.
The reaction to the surprise was severe. The New Zealand dollar plunged the most in almost 19 months against the greenback once it was clear that the status quo had prevailed. That shows what can happen when investors are starved of guidance, or given the wrong kind. The lesson is all the more pertinent now that some central bankers are eager to dial back the flow of information.
The most powerful advocate of the more-is-not-always-better school, which sees it as a necessary corrective to too much openness since the global financial crisis, is US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh.
He insists that he is not in the business of forward guidance and refuses to submit a projection for the so-called dot plot, which shows where members of the Federal Open Market Committee see borrowing costs headed.
Last week he announced that one of the eight Federal Open Market Committee meetings scheduled for 2027 will be devoted to strategy—and there is unlikely to be a statement to follow. In the following year, there will be two such silent conclaves. The European Central Bank is scaling back the number of meetings as well.
Warsh says that in normal times, the central bank does investors no good by dropping lots of hints. But decades of transparency cannot simply be unwound. For one thing, plenty of Federal Reserve officials are talking as much as ever, despite the chair’s reticence. And at a time of unease in the market for sovereign debt, is it prudent to allow a vacuum to develop?
Central bankers became talkative for good reason. Starting with the global financial crisis, authorities grew far more forthcoming with their narratives because the stakes were so high. They were in the firing line and investors needed reassurance that someone had a hand on the tiller. By blurring the line between fiscal and monetary policy, quantitative easing also made a degree of candour a political necessity.
Alan Greenspan, few people’s idea of a paragon of clarity, recognized that saying more could be advantageous—not because he favoured openness for its own sake, but because it could help the Federal Reserve achieve its aims.
If markets were convinced you were serious and your signals were loud enough, they could do much of your work for you. If traders tightened or loosened financial conditions based on what you said, your own rate decisions need not be so dramatic, and the risk of a tantrum would recede.
Under Greenspan, who died in June, the Fed began releasing Federal Open Market Committee statements and publishing transcripts of its meetings—and gave the first inklings of forward guidance.
The man still mumbled, but he took steady steps that made transparency acceptable in a historically opaque arena. Had expectations been as badly off as they were in New Zealand, he would have found a way to nudge the market at least a little the other way.
Breman has work to do, and the less-is-more school could do worse than study the Antipodean stumble. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies.