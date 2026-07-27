All newborns must be screened for congenital hypothyroidism—well before its effects show up

Thousands of Indian children begin life with a hidden risk. They look healthy and their parents leave the hospital reassured. Yet, some newborns have congenital hypothyroidism, in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormone for normal brain development.
If detected early, it is among the most preventable causes of intellectual disability. If missed, brain damage can be permanent.
Difficult science or unaffordable technology does not stand in our way. It is policy neglect, which must end. Congenital hypothyroidism can be identified by a simple and widely available blood test and treated with an inexpensive tablet.
When treatment begins within the first few days of life, affected children can develop normally. That makes it an ideal candidate for universal newborn screening.