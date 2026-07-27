All newborns must be screened for congenital hypothyroidism—well before its effects show up

Thousands of Indian children begin life with a hidden risk. They look healthy and their parents leave the hospital reassured. Yet, some newborns have congenital hypothyroidism, in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormone for normal brain development.
Thousands of Indian children begin life with a hidden risk. They look healthy and their parents leave the hospital reassured. Yet, some newborns have congenital hypothyroidism, in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormone for normal brain development.
If detected early, it is among the most preventable causes of intellectual disability. If missed, brain damage can be permanent.
If detected early, it is among the most preventable causes of intellectual disability. If missed, brain damage can be permanent.
Difficult science or unaffordable technology does not stand in our way. It is policy neglect, which must end. Congenital hypothyroidism can be identified by a simple and widely available blood test and treated with an inexpensive tablet.
When treatment begins within the first few days of life, affected children can develop normally. That makes it an ideal candidate for universal newborn screening.
A small precaution at birth can prevent a lifetime of learning difficulties, impaired growth, dependence and distress.
For parents, it may mean the difference between watching a child grow into independence and spending decades navigating disability. For the economy, it means preserving human potential and avoiding social costs.
Many high-income countries settled this decades ago by making screening part of newborn care. The principle is simple: when irreversible brain injury can be prevented through inexpensive testing and treatment, waiting for symptoms is unacceptable.
India’s case is compelling. Globally, congenital hypothyroidism affects one in 2,000 to one in 4,000 live births. Indian studies suggest a higher prevalence, ranging from one in 700 to one in 1,200 births.
With 25 million births annually, India adds thousands of affected individuals each year. Every missed diagnosis is a private tragedy but also a failure to protect human capital.
Screening costs little when embedded in routine delivery care and levothyroxine treatment costs only a few rupees a day. The alternative could cost lakhs: repeated consultations, delayed diagnosis, rehabilitation, special education, lost parental income, reduced adult productivity and lifelong dependence.
A country seeking a demographic dividend cannot afford preventable brain damage. Newborn thyroid screening should therefore be viewed not merely as a medical service, but as an early-childhood development intervention.
It should concern health, education, disability, social welfare and economic planning. Yet, India’s screening rate remains an abysmal 3%.
Two principal methods are readily available: dried blood spot testing and cord-blood screening. The distinction is crucial. The dried blood spot method requires a heel prick days after birth, with drops of blood placed on filter paper and sent to a centralized laboratory.
The same sample can be screened for rare metabolic and genetic disorders. In organized systems, this is valuable. But it is costly; it requires trained staff, correct timing, filter-paper logistics, reliable transport, specialized laboratory capacity and efficient reporting.
Delays, however, are a major bottleneck. Reports often arrive only after the mother and newborn have left the facility. Most families typically leave within 24 to 48 hours. Contact details may be incomplete, families may move between providers and recall systems may be weak.
A positive result is useful only if a newborn can be traced and treated. A sophisticated platform has little value if its administrative chain breaks after sampling.
Cord-blood screening addresses logistical problems. Blood is collected from the placental end of the umbilical cord after delivery. The test fits naturally into childbirth, needing no additional needle prick or later sampling visit.
The sample is swiftly processed locally, while the mother and child are in the facility. If the screen is abnormal, a venous sample can confirm the diagnosis and treatment can begin, ideally within the first week, maybe even earlier.
Cord-blood screening is not perfect and heel-prick testing is not redundant. Dried blood spots are appropriate where comprehensive newborn-screening systems function reliably.
But for universal detection of congenital hypothyroidism in a country where follow-up is uneven, the cord-blood method offers a decisive administrative advantage. It captures the newborn where institutional delivery creates a guaranteed point of contact.
Yet, policy often favours larger, multi-disease heel-prick panels because testing for multiple conditions appears more modern. It may also be commercially attractive since multiple assays raise revenues.
Cord-blood thyroid screening, by contrast, is focused, inexpensive and less glamorous. But public health should be judged by coverage and outcomes, with infrastructure kept in mind.
India can deliver complex health programmes at scale. It has expanded institutional deliveries, transported vaccines to remote communities, built neonatal-care networks and created digital systems. Universal cord-blood thyroid screening is modest by comparison.
It requires national guidelines, dependable laboratories, initial staff training, confirmatory testing, parental counselling, digital tracking and an assured supply of levothyroxine.
India has made gains in child survival. The next frontier is child development. Our ambition must be to ensure every newborn can learn, grow and participate fully in society.
Let us move from scattered pilots to national policy, from impressive test menus to reliable coverage and from saving children’s lives to securing their future.
The authors are, respectively, a cardiometabolic physician and parenting and child development specialist; and a paediatric endocrinologist.