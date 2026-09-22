Look this gift horse in the mouth: Newly married Trump Jr's wedding bash has raised a funding controversy

Nothing says eternal bliss like an intimate wedding bash bankrolled by a Russian oligarch. Such was the case for Donald Trump Jr and his bride, Bettina Trump, who celebrated their May 2026 wedding on a private Bahamian island with 50 of their closest friends and family… plus a clutch of Russian guests with limited English skills.
Much of it was paid for by a man named Umar Kremlev, an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin who heads the Kremlin-linked International Boxing Association (IBA), according to ProPublica.