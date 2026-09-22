Look this gift horse in the mouth: Newly married Trump Jr's wedding bash has raised a funding controversy

Nothing says eternal bliss like an intimate wedding bash bankrolled by a Russian oligarch. Such was the case for Donald Trump Jr and his bride, Bettina Trump, who celebrated their May 2026 wedding on a private Bahamian island with 50 of their closest friends and family… plus a clutch of Russian guests with limited English skills.
Nothing says eternal bliss like an intimate wedding bash bankrolled by a Russian oligarch. Such was the case for Donald Trump Jr and his bride, Bettina Trump, who celebrated their May 2026 wedding on a private Bahamian island with 50 of their closest friends and family… plus a clutch of Russian guests with limited English skills.
Much of it was paid for by a man named Umar Kremlev, an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin who heads the Kremlin-linked International Boxing Association (IBA), according to ProPublica.
Much of it was paid for by a man named Umar Kremlev, an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin who heads the Kremlin-linked International Boxing Association (IBA), according to ProPublica.
The newlyweds confirmed the report. “Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding. It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend...” Bettina Trump wrote on Instagram, drawing a meaningless distinction between a wedding ceremony and a wedding party. Trump Jr said through a spokesperson that his relationship with Kremlev is a personal one, not a business.
The younger Trumps’ PR strategy takes a page out of President Donald Trump’s playbook: If it’s out in the open for the world to see, it can’t really be that shady. “Sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift,” Bettina Trump’s statement continued. Also, sometimes a wedding gift is so obviously corrupt that it has to be reimbursed, but only after it is revealed to the public.
“I asked about it. He said, ‘No, I’m paying him back, Dad’... and that was a while ago, so I heard he’s paying him,” President Trump, who didn’t attend the festivities, told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the party last week. “I understand that Don’s paid him back,” he also said.
So either Putin’s pal will be paid back or has already been paid back for an event that happened in May.
Kremlev’s largesse included renting out a private island, a fireworks display and planning for the event, which was attended by Trump Jr’s brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, who is helping the Trump administration in talks to end the war that Russia started with Ukraine.
The wedding payments, totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars for the two-day event, came from an IBA-linked entity based in Dubai that the association uses for financial transactions, according to ProPublica. Kremlev, who has a criminal record for extortion and battery and was part of a Russian government-backed propagandistic biker gang called the Night Wolves, has known Trump Jr for a couple of years, according to a spokesman.
It also raises plenty of quid-pro-quo and access questions, the very kind that Republicans repeatedly raised about Hunter Biden during his father Joe Biden’s presidency but now suddenly seem to have no interest in. “According to public records out there, Don Jr’s net worth potentially may be $300 million. I don’t think that he would need to take a gift like this unless it was actually from a friend,” said Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna on CNN.
The rich, you see, can’t be corrupted or ensnared.
That ‘logic’ is also one President Trump has long used to his advantage, portraying himself as too rich to be bought. Trump Jr is indeed reportedly worth some $300 million, mostly from crypto investments.
But why pay for something if you can get it for free? Recall that the $100,000 engagement ring for his first wife was a quid-pro-quo freebie from a jewellery store in a New Jersey mall. Trump Jr is now the son of a sitting president, which should make a difference. But accepting sketchy gifts (Qatari plane, anyone?) is what Trump Sr does, so why would his family be any different?
According to a September poll by The Economist and YouGov, some 53% of respondents said ‘corrupt’ is an accurate description of President Trump. ‘Dangerous’ was also high on the list of voters’ descriptors. When Reuters asked in August if the president allows his business interests to influence policy, two thirds of Americans and roughly half of Republicans agreed.
“Why did a Russian oligarch close to Putin fund Trump Jr’s wedding in the Bahamas?” Congressman Robert Garcia, the ranking member and lead Democrat on the House oversight committee, posted on social media.
If the Democrats win the House in November, Garcia will lead the oversight committee and have subpoena and convening power. This is likely to be on his ample list of targets, as he has already made requests for documents.
It doesn’t pass the sniff test. “If I’m paying for your wedding, at some point, you’re going to owe me something,” said Frank Montoya Jr, a former senior counter-intelligence agent in a ProPublica interview. “This should be unthinkable for the son of the president. End of story.”
With the Trumps of America, unfortunately, it seems there is no end to the story of grift. ©Bloomberg
The author is a politics and policy columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.