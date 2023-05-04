Newsrooms are magical places. Not all magic is good.

Too much drinking and boys’ clubs aren’t the only less-than-stellar facets of newsrooms. A popular tradition in many is for new reporters to treat their colleagues after their first byline story is published. When I did this at my first job, I hadn't even received my salary. By the time it was my turn to throw the party – a tradition that started with samosas but was quickly upgraded to chicken puffs and Cokes for dozens of colleagues – I found myself fishing out ₹3,200, or about 15% of my salary for the month. I can’t imagine how this would feel for someone who wasn't financially supported by their parents and living in a foreign city, dealing with rent and other expenses.

