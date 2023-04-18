Central banks should try out new ideas for global payments

Nexus seeks to do just that. It won’t be an app, but a common protocol to eliminate barriers between national payment systems. If I give someone in another country my phone number, e-mail or virtual ID on which I receive domestic money transfers, Nexus will look me up and display my full or partially masked name on the sender’s app to confirm the identity of who is being paid. Banks will only show their own currency conversion quotes to customers. Nexus will source buy/sell offers from multiple providers. Fees will be disclosed upfront. In this, Icebreaker will be similar to Nexus, though it won’t work by debiting and crediting deposits. When a transfer is done, the payer will be left with fewer digital tokens in her CBDC wallet; the recipient will have more. It will be analogous to a cross-border cash transaction, except that the Icebreaker hub will do the routing instead of the secretive hawala operators who have offered such a service in West Asia and the Indian subcontinent since medieval times.