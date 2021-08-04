Nexus fast payment system could be banking’s next big thing

The sender will simply select “Make an international payment" on her existing app for domestic fund transfers. She will then choose the country, define the amount and opt for the most convenient address format for the receiver. For example, if it’s possible to send money within Australia to an email address, a mobile number or a company registration number, then the Nexus protocol will allow the same for any overseas payment to an Australian recipient. Once the sender has keyed in this minimum required information, she’ll be shown the exact amount to be paid out, along with the full or partly masked name of the receiver to confirm that the money is going to the right person. A click on the “Send" button will see funds appear in a bank account on the other side in a minute or less.